Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ResMed by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $214.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $280.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.29 and its 200-day moving average is $223.51.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

