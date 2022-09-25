Arweave Trading Up 3.4% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $604.21 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $9.35 or 0.00049592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,860.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00605389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00256611 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 64,598,643 coins and its circulating supply is 50,108,502 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

