Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 136 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $211.22. 1,610,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $206.40 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

