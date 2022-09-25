Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Shares of LRCX traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.56. 1,462,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,100. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $373.58 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

