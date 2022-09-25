Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $27.14 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $27,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,279. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

