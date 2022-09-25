AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £100.16 ($121.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £155.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of £104.69. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.