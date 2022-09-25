Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$20,500.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,786,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,832,498.62.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,750.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 140,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,411.25.

On Thursday, September 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 27,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,881.25.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 16,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$8,960.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$23,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$347.50.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

AU stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$1.36.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

