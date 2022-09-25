Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

