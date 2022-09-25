Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACB. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.81. The company has a market cap of C$485.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$10.87.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

