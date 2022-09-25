Aurox Achieves Market Cap of $8.74 Million (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Aurox has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Aurox has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $240,816.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $16.74 or 0.00088324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,952.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005779 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002294 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00066576 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

