Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Autoliv Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ALV opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

