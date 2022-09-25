Avalaunch (XAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.95 Million

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Avalaunch has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $559,290.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalaunch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00133818 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.01814910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Avalaunch Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalaunch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.