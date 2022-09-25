Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 136 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

