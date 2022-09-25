Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 153,928 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,928 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

