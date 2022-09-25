Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 20,301 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

