Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

