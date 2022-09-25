Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 8.14% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.