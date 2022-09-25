Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for $12.86 or 0.00067579 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,023.48 or 0.99994059 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004899 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006810 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059543 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011681 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005880 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00080786 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
AXS is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
