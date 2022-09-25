BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.

BAB stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

