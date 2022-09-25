Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 55,316,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,471,636. The company has a market cap of $254.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

