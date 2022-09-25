Bankroll Vault (VLT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $198,631.14

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $198,631.14 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,910.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00022617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00150765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00283761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00750734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.16 or 0.00608981 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

