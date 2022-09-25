Barclays Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $41.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

KB Home Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $27.20 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

