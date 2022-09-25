Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hunting has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.00) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.88 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.18%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

