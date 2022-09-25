Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 10,465 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of TCN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. 1,403,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,097. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.