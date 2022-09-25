Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 204,616 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,616 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $23,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 755,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

