Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 193.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 6,415,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,148. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

