Baskin Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises 4.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of TFI International worth $41,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

TFI International stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. 247,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

