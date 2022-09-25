Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 3.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after acquiring an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 3.1 %

DPZ stock traded up $9.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,963. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.44 and a 200-day moving average of $380.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.62 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.36.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

