Baskin Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,816 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,137,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $284.56. 4,739,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,346. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $280.06 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

