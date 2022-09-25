Battle Pets Hits 24-Hour Volume of $142,693.00 (PET)

Battle Pets (PET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Battle Pets has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and $142,693.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Battle Pets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Battle Pets has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Battle Pets alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004763 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00047057 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.01646299 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00041344 BTC.

About Battle Pets

Battle Pets (PET) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 coins. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Battle Pets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”Battle Pets” is a blockchain game about adorable pets running on Binance Smart Chain. Each pet is an NFT(Non-fungible Token) that can be collected, nourished, and armed with weapons to battle with other pets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Pets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Battle Pets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Battle Pets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Battle Pets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Battle Pets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.