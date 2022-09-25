Beacon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.