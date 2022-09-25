Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 0.6% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 319.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 344.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $60.30. 9,777,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,505. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

