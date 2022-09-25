Beer Money (BEER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $176.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $309,720.17 and $176.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,023.48 or 0.99994059 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011681 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00067579 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

