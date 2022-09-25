BHPCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,976.00 (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $3.75 million and $4,976.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

