BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.74 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $4,976.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

