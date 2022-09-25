BiFi One Day Volume Reaches $167,213.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $577,550.28 and approximately $167,213.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00092378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00076333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,268,329 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. Telegram | Discord | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

