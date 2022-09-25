BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

