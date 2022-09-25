Biswap (BSW) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.33 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Biswap has a market capitalization of $104.33 million and $19.84 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 377,493,013 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biswap is biswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.”

