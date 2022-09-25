Bitcoin Asset (BTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,429.00

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Bitcoin Asset has a total market cap of $699,831.30 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Asset alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00283120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001122 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00017239 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Asset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.