BitDNS (DNS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,183.00

BitDNS (DNS) traded down 53% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, BitDNS has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One BitDNS coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC on major exchanges. BitDNS has a market capitalization of $327.79 million and approximately $35,183.00 worth of BitDNS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDNS was first traded on September 4th, 2020. BitDNS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. BitDNS’s official Twitter account is @BitdnsO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDNS is www.bitdns.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDNS is the core infrastructure of the distributed Internet. On the BitDNS network, users are autonomous and domain names are decentralized. BitDNS builds distributed domain names through BitUID infrastructure, wallets, and routers. In addition, BitDNS plans to connect most mainstream public chains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDNS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDNS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDNS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

