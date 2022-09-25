BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,791.00 (BLACK)

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $299,110.00 and approximately $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was first traded on April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official website is blackhole.black/#.

Buying and Selling BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

