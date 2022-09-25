BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $600.28

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 600.28 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 608 ($7.35). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.01), with a volume of 300,114 shares.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 600.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 658.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,444.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 483.33%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

