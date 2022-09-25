Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 57.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $999,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,874.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

