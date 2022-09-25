BMO Capital Markets Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $190.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.05. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $146.65 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

