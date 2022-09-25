Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Head-To-Head Review

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and HG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.89 billion 4.18 $505.20 million $4.20 18.36 HG $2.43 million 9.06 $2.76 million $0.73 10.62

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 6 7 0 2.43 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Properties and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Boston Properties presently has a consensus target price of $98.87, indicating a potential upside of 28.22%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 22.04% 8.17% 2.90% HG 36.26% -1.74% -1.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Properties beats HG on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

