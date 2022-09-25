botXcoin (BOTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,738.00

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. botXcoin has a market cap of $9,805.00 and approximately $13,738.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070836 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10829184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

botXcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).”

