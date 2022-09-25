Braze (BRZE) and The Competition Financial Review

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Braze to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braze and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Braze alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 0 15 0 3.00 Braze Competitors 1663 11438 24447 534 2.63

Braze presently has a consensus target price of $51.79, suggesting a potential upside of 50.93%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 53.03%. Given Braze’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braze has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze -41.54% -35.25% -20.98% Braze Competitors -81.47% -85.76% -8.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Braze and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.4% of Braze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Braze shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braze and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $238.04 million -$76.72 million -19.72 Braze Competitors $1.83 billion $286.72 million 23.21

Braze’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Braze. Braze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Braze competitors beat Braze on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners. The company also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators, and helps to understand the factors that determine which consumers belong to a particular segment; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, it provides personalization and action products; and orchestration products, which include Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences, which include onboarding flows, nurture campaigns, win-back strategies, and others; campaigns, which allow customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; frequency capping and rate limiting; intelligent selection; and reporting and analytics. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.