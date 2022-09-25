Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $39,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

