Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $79.00

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Magna International by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 6.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Magna International by 9,929.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,227,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $50.11 on Friday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

