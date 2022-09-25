Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price at $30.50

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 506.63 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,269,000 after buying an additional 694,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

